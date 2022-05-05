DLF Mall of India turns 6

DLF Mall of India, country’s only destination mall and home to the best retail brands, celebrates its 6th anniversary this year.

Embracing the vision of providing unparalleled retail experience, DLF Mall of India, has announced a shopping gala till 15th May 2022. From a host of exciting shopping & dining offers to complimentary makeover services, there’s something for shoppers of all age groups.

For those who find joy in grooming and want a little ‘me time’, a visit to the Makeover Studio for a complimentary consultation, express manicure, hairstyling and make-up is all they need. Fashion enthusiasts can win vouchers worth INR 6,000 on shopping for INR 6,000, 6 lucky shoppers can win gift hampers worth INR 10,000. 6 lucky winners will also stand a chance to win gift hampers every day. Adding a flavour to the celebration, patrons can avail exclusive anniversary offers on food and beverage at Social, Kylin, Irish, Chili’s, Smaaash and Gola Sizzlers. Adding sprinkles to food and beverage offers, there was also a complimentary donut from Mad Over Donuts for everyone who visited the mall on 28th April.

And that’s not all. Gaming enthusiasts can head over to Smaaash to avail exciting offers on F&B and recharge. Shoppers also participated in fun radio contests with RJ Lucky and won exciting couple dinner vouchers on 29th April between 5pm – 9pm.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail commenting on the occasion, said “Ever since its inception DLF Mall of India has created new benchmarks in the retail business of India. The mall houses a differentiated mix of international and homegrown brands, unique F&B concepts and cultural events that complement the taste of our discerning audience. In the past 6 years, DLF Mall of India has succeeded in offering stellar customer service and has had the honour of receiving the highest accolades in safety and sustainability. We will continue working towards introducing the best and first in class experiences and aim to exceed our customer’s expectations every time they visit the mall.”

Manish Mehrotra, VP and Centre Head, DLF Mall of India speaking on the anniversary celebrations, said, “DLF Mall of India has been at the forefront of offering excellent customer service and enhancing experiential value for its patrons. We have grown and evolved with our customers and we are delighted to be a part of their lives. To express our gratitude, we have initiated an anniversary special programme, enhancing the consumer’s shopping experience. We hope to continue catering to our shoppers and provide them with the best services.”