Swiss Company Victorinox opens new brand store in Mumbai

Traditional Swiss company Victorinox has opened a new Brand Store at the Palladium Mall, High Street Phoenix in the city of Mumbai.



From April 30th, 2022, the entire Victorinox product world can be experienced at the popular luxury shopping mall, from the well-known Swiss Army Knives to kitchen knives, watches, travel gear, and perfumes.

Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic Swiss Army Knife, is further expanding its footprint. With its own retail stores and those run by franchise partners, the company enables customers worldwide to dive into the fascinating world of Victorinox. After the opening of stores in Vienna, Prague, and Lyon in 2020, 2021and 2022 respectively, Mumbai was on the agenda for April 2022. Victorinox products are now available in more than 120 countries worldwide and the Victorinox brand world can be experienced in stop-in shops and in more than 50 of our own retail stores.

Colonel Chandhoke, Managing Director – Victorinox India commented on this announcement and added “With Victorinox we are bringing an extremely popular, premium brand into the heart of Mumbai,” says. We are excited and look forward to opening the first Victorinox Brand Store in India at this prime location and to offering our customers a unique brand experience.”

The new store is located at the Palladium Shopping Mall, in the heart of South Mumbai, with many premium boutiques of well-known brands, notable offices, restaurants, and hotels.