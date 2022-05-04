Cosmeceutical brand Fixderma ropes in Vaani Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Fixderma, a cosmeceutical brand providing skincare solutions has onboarded Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor for its latest campaign #MeetYourRealSelf. With this campaign, the brand hopes to break the taboo and ignorance around the usage of sunscreen by stressing on its benefits and breaking the myth around uncomfortable feel and texture. The digital campaign will also be promoted across the brand’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Sharing comments on this, Vaani Kapoor said, “I have always been a believer of competition with self. Always try to be a better version of yourself. Stay real, stay yourself. My choices of roles have always reinforced this. My characters have been strong believer of their originality. Similarly whether it’s your body or skin, I always believe and aim to be a better and healthier version of my realself. And as a person I couldn’t resonate more with Fixderma. Really proud and excited to join hands with the brand and to be a part of their journey to make people focus on skin health and embrace skincare backed by science and meet their real self.”

Shaily Mehrotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Fixderma, said, “There is a lot of misinformation out there about the usage of sunscreen, leading the individuals to avoid its use, whereas, sunscreen is one of the most important element in preventing skin cancer and premature ageing. The idea behind this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of sunscreen while also encouraging people to embrace and maintaining their true skin. We are glad to extend our association with Vaani Kapoor for our shadow SPF50 sunscreen since she truly embodies the spirit and ethos of Fixderma with her individuality and energy. Our goal is to increase the awareness amongst people that sunscreen is for everyone, regardless of gender or skin tone, and that they should always embrace their real self and protect their skin health.”

Vaani will also be seen endorsing Fixderma’s newly launched products including Face21 brightening range, Peelonate Alternate Day Peeling Cleanser and Biphasic Makeup remover.

This will be the brand’s second collaboration with a Bollywood celebrity. Earlier this year, the brand had roped in Boman Irani for their campaign #ByeByeDarkPatches for overcoming the common skin problem called Acanthosis Nigricans.