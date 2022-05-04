FOReT : Sustainable materials to create a style statement

FOReT was founded in 2019 with the goal of creating fashion products that are made with environmentally friendly materials and techniques. “Our approach is to reimagine natural materials and give them a new identity in a way that is appealing to the customer as a fashion product and can be worn for any occasion. We continuously educate and make consumers aware of the new age materials and the need for conscious fashion.,” states Supriya S, the Founder of FOReT.

In 2020, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) awarded FOReT the Industry Design Leadership Award for design led innovation that impacts industry practices.