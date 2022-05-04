Fixderma- skincare products backed by science

At Fixderma, the products provide scientifically proven skin improvement crafted in elegant formulations at the company’s state of the art IS0 22716:2007 GMP CERTIFIED manufacturing unit spread over 55000 square feet in Neemrana, Rajasthan, India.

The brand is available with more than 175 formulations designed to improve skin health and repair conditions, and has been going strong since its inception. To accelerate the growth and keep up with the evolving technological advancements, a regular periodical and online in-house training is dedicated for the technical staff, so that they can use validated methods and procedures perfectly, producing perfect and cost-effective products.

Fixderma stands for dermatologist certified, uniquely formulated skincare solutions.