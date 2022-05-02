R City Mall is all set to celebrate ‘Mango Flea’ in association with iLeaf

R CITY mall is bringing its patrons excitement by the bounds this summer with its ‘Mango Flea’ in association with iLeaf. The flea spans three days from 29th April to 1st May 2022 from 3 PM to 10 PM, and offers a variety of mango stalls alongside oodles of goodies, fun activities and entertaining performances!

Organised in R CITY’s spacious 24,000 sq ft courtyard, the ‘Mango Flea’ houses around 30-40 stalls and live counters. A finger-licking combo of mangoes has been laid out directly by farmers from across various Konkan regions in these stalls.

That’s not all; the mall has also organised interesting activities like a Warli painting workshop as well as an Art & Craft workshop for both kids and adults. Moreover, the fest will also see live music and entertainment performances throughout the day, including Justh, an indie musician and Tarpa dance, which is a tribal folk-dance art that will be performed by artists coming all the way from Palghar district.

With colourful decor of empty mango crates, unique and interactive selfie booths/photo-ops, and good food and music, R CITY’s courtyard will be a melting pot of art and culture, exuding the perfect summer vibe! Furthermore, the mall has evolved into a prime hangout spot and a holistic leisure destination home to 9+ entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines to choose from, premium international brands, plush interiors, and more. R CITY takes particular care to follow all the safety and sanitation norms and has a fully vaccinated staff to ensure a safe yet extraordinary experience for its visitors.