Madbow Ventures Ltd opens StreetStyleStalk’s first flagship store in Gurugram

D2C E-commerce company Madbow Ventures Ltd has opened one of its in-house brands Street Style Stalk’s first flagship store in DLF Cybercity U Block in DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also mentioned that with this new store, the brand has ventured into the omnichannel presence in India and MadBow Venture Pvt Ltd now aims to open 10 more stores within the next 6 months with an initial focus on Delhi NCR region followed by other regions.

Street Style Stalks flagship store at DLF CyberCity is spread across 1000 sq. ft. and has racked up an expertise in a range of collections of its multiple labels that have been trending for a long time on their online platform.

Co-founded by Naveen Mahlawat in August 2016, MadBow Ventures Pvt Ltd is a platform where it creates brands across the categories and moves them to scale them at a fast pace with the help of technology, marketing & years of experience in operations to make successful D2C brands. Recently, the e-comm start-up entered a pre-series A funding led by Planify Capital and raised $2mn funding at a post valuation of Rs 100 crore. With this, MadBow plans to develop or maybe acquire a majority stake in 10-15 mid-size brands during the next 12-18 months which will boost its growth. Madbow with its flagship “multi-product/brand retailtech solution” helps inhouse brands at a much faster pace than competitors in the highly competitive online world. Madbow may be raising more funds at a much higher valuation to give a decent launchpad to its internal brands as well as acquire brands into multiple niches.

Naveen Mahlawat, Co-founder, MD, and Chief Executive Officer of MadBow Ventures Ltd.talking about the new store launch, says, “The newly launched facility is an ultra-modern setup, and we have on-boarded best retail designers to focus on a good understanding of what the people may need when they walk into our store. Since Madbow is an out-and-out e-retail company, we have a very strong IT backend. We have had a lot of information input over the years from our brands and that has helped us streamline the AI to aid the customers.” He further shares about the expansion plans, “We are planning to open a total of 10 stores within the next 6 months. As of now, we are only focusing on the Delhi NCR region, but soon be looking to expand further. These stores will be under the different names of our multiple brands, as we look to allow our already established customer base to physically experience the specific brands.”