Zoya from the House of Tata opens at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

The House of Tata unveiled its first Zoya boutique within Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The launch was hosted by Zoya’s Business Head, Amanpreet Ahluwalia and attended by actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Redefining the way luxury jewellery is experienced in India.

The inviting, contemporary façade, and soft interiors in delicate shades of skin, white and blush, and rich panelled walls with gilded accents of Zoya Ambience Mall, envelope you in its heady ambience. Like a call to reverie, the ethereal décor creates an intimate and soothing cocoon for customers to find inspiration in the myriad fables narrated by Zoya in diamonds and precious stones.

The store houses all Zoya’s resplendent collections. Displays are generously spaced, with a refreshing interplay of minimal with intricate and effortless with finely-crafted. A signature chandelier, suspended in the air, gently meanders through the boutique. Each golden-hued drop quietly bathes the store in warmth while paying a subtle nod to the magnificent jewels below. One by one each niche reveals itself. Enquire about every facet of the jewellery (and its incredible story), while admiring it at a leisurely pace in Zoya’s rose-gold rimmed mirrors. There’s a mesmerising movement from everyday-wearables that include the brand’s signature collections with patented cuts, to more expressive collections that visually come to life, leading to timeless classics.

Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Brand Head, Zoya said on this announcement “Delhi is a very important city in the Zoya story and we are happy to open in Gurugram, which is our second store here. We are glad that Zoya has been so well received through our 4 stores and 6 galleries and are certain that Gurugram’s discerning clientele will fall in love with Zoya’s rare and meaningful jewellery.”

Aditi Rao Hydari also commented and added, “I was delighted to attend the launch of Zoya’s new store in Gurugram. Zoya’s jewellery is exquisite and as an artist, I love seeing how myriad inspirations are brought alive through to create signature pieces that are very distinctive. The store is a lovely extension of that same spirit.”