Plaeto ropes in Asmitha Sathish as its brand athlete

Plaeto, a D2C foot-health focused footwear brand for children, has announced professional golfer Asmitha Sathish as its brand athlete.

A promising young sportsperson, Asmitha has participated in several national-level tournaments and is ranked among the top three players as per Indian golf ranking. As part of this collaboration, Ashmitha will be using Plaeto shoes for various activities including her training sessions and will be the ambassador for upholding the importance of play and active lifestyle for our day-to-day well-being.

Plaeto’s announcement comes at a critical juncture in the post-pandemic scenario. After two years of restrained play owing to lockdowns, social distancing and other safety measures, it is critical that children across homes, especially those living in compact urban homes and apartments, with high exposure to screen time, return to the playground.

Asmitha Sathish commenting on her new role, said, “I started playing golf while I was an adolescent. I remember spending hours with my parents to find the right golf equipment, accessories, and the shoes. Despite coming from a middle-class household in an innovation-savvy city such as Bengaluru, it was not easy. And while nothing compensates for the passion a sportsperson has for his or her game, the right pair of shoes definitely makes the journey a lot more comfortable, and more importantly, safe. Even today, most children across middle-class Indian homes struggle to access such footwear. I am glad that Plaeto is transforming the footwear experience for children. It is, I believe, a critical milestone in India’s journey to an active and healthy lifestyle for its youth, including aspiring professional sportspersons. I am honoured to be a part of this journey.”

Ravi Kallayil, CEO & Co-founder, Plaeto, said, “We are delighted to have Asmitha onboard with us. Having represented India at several international golf tournaments at such a young age, her passion and dedication are a source of inspiration to aspiring sportspersons as well as adolescents and teenagers across the country. We need more icons like her to encourage children to pursue active, outdoor play, especially in today’s world as we recover from the long-drawn-out pandemic experience. It’s important that we provide children with a conducive environment that promotes physical activity and the joy of ‘play’ in their lives. At Plaeto, we are committed to creating a safer, playful and a high-quality ecosystem for children in India.”

Last year, Plaeto had announced Rahul Dravid, sports icon and India cricket coach, as its brand ambassador and strategic advisor. The current announcement is in continuation of the brand’s efforts to make a positive impact in the lives of children. Plaeto’s brand purpose, coupled with its sustainability-conscious approach, are key reasons why it has been finding high resonance with an ever-growing customer base since its launch in 2020.