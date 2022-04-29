Aditya Birla’s Tushar Deshpande joins Arzooo as Vice president, Fintech to lead Arzooo Credit

Arzooo, a home-grown B2B retail platform, announces the appointment of Tushar Deshpande as Vice President, Fintech. He will lead this charter of scaling merchant lending business, Arzooo Credit. Arzooo Credit was launched last year to uphold retail partners as a digital lending solution that allows retailers access to a fully digital and paperless model to avail credit facility.

Prior to joining Arzooo, Tushar was heading Aditya Birla group’s fintech innovation cell. He brings 20 years of experience in financial services, predominantly at ICICI bank, where he was leading the E-commerce & customer spends, Digital Channels. He has held senior roles at several leading firms including Ingersoll Rand, ABN AMRO, GE capital & DMI Finance. He has completed his BE, Mechanical from University of Mumbai followed by MMS from NMIMS.

Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder & CEO, Arzooo reflecting on the new hire said “As we continue to build a robust team at Arzooo, we are excited to have Tushar on-board to lead Arzooo Credit as we look to substantially grow our financial services”

Tushar Deshpande also commented on his appointment and said, “ Arzooo has disrupted the offline retail with it’s B2B commerce platform. The idea of Arzooo Credit is a significant step forward to provide credit solutions to retailers to grow their business” said “I am excited to be a part of this innovation and looking forward to solving working capital concerns for retailers.”