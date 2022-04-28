Veet launches its new campaign with Katrina Kaif

Veet, the world leader in depilatory products, launched its new campaign with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The campaign focuses on equipping and catering to the needs of the modern, multifaceted, young women of today with Veet’s Cold Wax Strips.

Directed by popular filmmaker Punit Malhotra, the campaign ‘The Better Way to Wax’ speaks to women seeking quick and effective hair removal solutions during peak summer months. Veet Cold Wax Strips have quickly become popular with women due to the ease of use and great results at home. Cold waxing offers better results than the more common hot sugar waxing, minus the discomfort, mess, and loss of time that is important for women who are on the go and looking for a quick fix for hair removal, without compromising on results.

Speaking about the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “We understand that the multifaceted woman of today is looking to make her life simpler with innovative, easy to use solutions without compromising results. We are excited to launch our new campaign #TheBetterWayToWax with Katrina Kaif. She resonates and inspires women who know what they want in life and achieve same with confidence and style. This campaign is our way to celebrate women who don’t compromise and want the best in everything that they do. Veet Cold Wax Strips are the perfect solution offering a convenient and effective way to remove hair with great results.”

Commenting on the launch, Actress and Entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif said, “Veet is an iconic brand that resonates with women like me who are juggling numerous responsibilities and are looking for a convenient yet effective solution to their grooming needs. My longstanding journey with Veet makes our association even more special, I’m looking forward to the latest campaign #TheBetterWayToWax and hoping the audience likes it too.”

Punit Malhotra, Director, Writer and Ad Filmmaker said, “I am delighted to partner with Veet, a brand that celebrates self-expression and provides innovative solutions to both men and women in their hair-removal journey. With #TheBetterWayToWax, we brought out Katrina’s fun authentic self and tried to show the viewers how she manages different roles in her very busy everyday life. I have personally loved directing the ad and being a part of this journey with Veet.”

Actress, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast Katrina Kaif perfectly embodies qualities of a modern woman. Her journey from a celebrity to an entrepreneur is a powerful representation that ensures that she is the perfect fit for Veet.