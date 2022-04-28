Eggoz – Enhancing the distribution of eggs making it more agile

Founded by IIT Kharagpur alumni Abhishek Negi, Eggoz was started with a passion to help farmers of rural North India to improve their yield and income.The brand on boarded farmers to provide a streamlined program where they receive technical and veterinarian advisory support with IOT devices to boost their yield.

Eggoz calls themselves the disruptors of the egg space in India. They are building a category that is tiny today and didn’t exist until a few years ago. But, they believe consumers should get the quality nutrition and they won’t get it with the present state of eggs available.