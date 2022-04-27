‘Art of Dum’ opens its second cloud kitchen in Mumbai at Chembur

Sanjay Vazirani’s Foodlink, the F&B service companies announced the launch of ‘Art of Dum’ in Chembur, Mumbai, an official statement highlighted.

After receiving tremendous response and demand in Mumbai, Foodlink has launched its second cloud kitchen in the city to offer an authentic flavour of slow-cooked Dum Pukht cuisine.

The brand will offer a wide range of authentic flavours cooked in the traditional ‘Dum Pukht’ style of slow cooking. Its food menu includes different styles of Biryanis, Kebabs, delicately spiced gravies, wholesome rolls, and mouth-watering sweet dishes.

While talking about the ‘Art of Dum’ launch in Chembur, Sanjay Vazirani, CEO, Foodlink said, “Our aim is to ensure that our ‘Art of Dum’ food reaches to each and everyone’s doorstep. Hence, we have strategically chosen Chembur as one of our next locations here in Mumbai. Since we know Chembur as ‘A Foodie’s Paradise’, we thought it will be a perfect fit to offer Dum Pukht style delicacies to its food enthusiasts. We have also recently entered the Bengaluru and Hyderabad markets and we aim to bring the royal and traditional Dum Pukht dining experience to other parts of India, as well.”