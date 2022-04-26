Urban Company announces the addition of four independent directors to its board

Urban Company, announced the appointment of four new independent board members – Ireena Vittal (former partner at McKinsey & Co.), Dr. Ashish Gupta (Co-founder of Helion), Shyamal Mukherjee (former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC India), and Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato).

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company. commented on this announcement and added, “We are humbled to have esteemed industry leaders join our board as independent directors, as we step into our next phase of growth. They bring in a lot of experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our company building journey. We look forward to their mentorship in the years to come.“

The new Independent Board Directors join Urban Company with a vast experience of handling diverse businesses. With the appointment of these industry leaders, Urban Company’s Board will now comprise 3 executive directors, 3 non-executive directors and 4 independent directors. Urban Company is committed to having a board with at least 50% independent directors.

Ireena Vittal serves as an independent board member of companies like Compass Plc, Diageo Plc, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, HDFC Limited, Wipro Ltd. She was a Partner with McKinsey & Co for a period of 16 years.

Vittal has a graduate degree in electronics from Osmania University and has completed her Master’s in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Dr. Ashish Gupta is a co-founder of Helion and serves as independent board director for such organizations as Infoedge (NAUKRI), Hindustan Unilever, Pubmatic, Simplilearn and Gupshup. He is also the former co-founder of Tavant Technologies and Junglee (AMZN). Dr. Gupta has also worked at Woodside Fund, Oracle Corporation and IBM research. Some of his past investments include Daksh (IBM), Infoedge (NAUKRI), MakeMyTrip (MMYT), MuSigma, Upwork (UPWK), Redbus (MIH) and Flipkart (Walmart).

Shyamal Mukherjee is the former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC in India. He is known for building a culture that is value-driven and encourages innovation and robust governance. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and also holds Degrees of Bachelor of Commerce and Law from Delhi University. He is also a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of ITC since 2021.

Deepinder Goyal is Founder and CEO at Zomato. In 2021, he was also brought on board as Board of Director for Unacademy and Magicpin. Mr. Goyal completed his graduation from IIT Delhi back in 2005 with a degree in Mathematics and Computing. After pursuing his graduation from IIT Delhi, he worked as a management consultant at Bain & Company in New Delhi.