American Eagle expands retail footprint, opens its franchisee store in Jaipur

American Eagle has now launched in Jaipur with its first franchisee partner, Arihant Agencies. Under the license from American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, is launching its first American Eagle (AE) brand store in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The store spans 1,700 sq. ft., spread across two floors which is the first high street store in the country. The iconic global brand stands for individuality, freedom, and self-expression. American Eagle is all about helping customers find their favorite fits. It offers the latest trends in jeans, which includes an extended size offering; sizes ranging from 24-25 inches for women and 29-38 inches for men.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, American Eagle, India commenting on the launch, said: “American Eagle is an iconic global jeans brand. We believe a strong market like Jaipur offers tremendous potential. With stores across NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and now Jaipur, we have covered most of the top cities in the country. With a strong connect now established with Jeans buyers in India and a proven business model, we plan to open another 50 stores over the next two years with key franchisee partners to drive the brands reach across the country”

Tarun Sharma, Owner, Arihant Agencies commented “ We are super excited to be the first franchisee partner on board to launch the American Eagle’s first ever high street store. Being America’s favorite jeans brand, I feel there is immense scope of growing and taking the brand across new cities in India. With wide range of fits and washes, comfortable American Eagle jeans are surely going to soar high in the minds of its customers. “

The new collection is available at the Jaipur store. It is also available 24/7 online at www.aeo.in