Swiggy launches accelerator programme for delivery partners

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Monday said it has launched an accelerator programme that allows its delivery executives to transition into full-time, managerial-level job roles with a fixed salary and additional benefits.

Under its ‘Step-Ahead’ programme, Swiggy said it is aiming to give an opportunity to those executives who want to move from their current flexible engagement with the company to a dedicated, managerial role.

Swiggy is formalizing this process and intends to reserve at least 20 percent of all Fleet Manager hires for its delivery executives, Swiggy said in a statement.

Mihir Rajesh Shah, Swiggy Vice President, Operations, commenting on the programme for its delivery partners, said, “While most may consider their association with the platform as a stop gap between jobs or an education, or even an additional source of income, we realise that there are some who want more.”

He added, “With ‘Step Ahead’, Swiggy is creating a unique opportunity for those interested to flip their collar from blue to white and take on a managerial role.” Swiggy has over 2.7 lakh delivery partners across the country. The company said, to be eligible for the role of a Fleet Manager, a Swiggy delivery executive “must hold a college degree, possess communication skills and basic computer knowledge and should have been delivering with Swiggy for a few years.”