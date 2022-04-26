Flipkart signs MoU with Bengal govt to support artisans, weavers, handicraft makers

Flipkart announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Bengal government to train and support local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers to leverage its e-commerce platform to scale up their businesses nationally.

The agreement was signed with the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department.

West Bengal’s MSME department Principal Secretary Rajesh Pandey said on this announcement, “We are focused on deepening our commitment towards MSMEs in the state and helping their growth. This partnership will enhance development of artisans, weavers, small businesses and MSMEs by providing access to opportunities that e-commerce enables.”

He also said these efforts will be instrumental in driving the commercial and social development in the state by creating inclusive growth.