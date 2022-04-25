Select CITYWALK introduces Summer 2022 collection with #RISEUP campaign

Select CITYWALK, celebrates women and their courage with a campaign that challenges traditional narratives and stereotypes around gender. Featuring four fabulous women who surmounted the odds against them, both personal and professional, the “#RISEUP” campaign encapsulates their journey and celebrates their success in defining themselves and their lives.

The Summer’22 campaign by Select CITYWALK brings together Karina Aggarwal, the brand ambassador of an alcohol brand, and a professional, who has broken into what was traditionally a male bastion; SuhasiniMulay, a well-known TV actress, who broke all stereotypes around ageism professionally and personally; Ankita Jain (Founder of GoPaisa) who followed her passion and shattered all myths around women and their financial acumen and Sakshi Sindhwani, a plus-sized girl who has emerged as a fashion symbol and embodying body positivity for both genders. Playful, bold, and vibrant, the campaign tells the unique stories of all four women, in a manner that resonates with all of us, as we join them in their tribulations and triumphs and laud their success.

Commenting on the campaign, Gitanjali Singh, VP – Marketing, Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. said, “Each of our campaigns tell a story, not just of fashion & beauty, but of people and their journeys. These women are a representation of those who visit, work, and shop at Select CITYWALK. In this year’s theme, we are delighted to work with women who inspire all of us to chase our dreams and ignore the critiques and naysayers. It is a fresh approach put together by our in-house stylist, and brand teams to create a unique story-telling format.”

The campaign has rolled out across the brand’s social media handles as well as the OOH platform with billboards and print advertising. It has been conceptualized, styled and created by the in-house communications team at Select CITYWALK and has featured the personalities in reputed fashion brands from the Shopping Centre, namely United Colors ofBenetton, Zara, Mango, Forever New, Steve Madden, also styled by Artyfied Creations and Outhouse Jewelry. Shot with each personality dressed in a signature style, it is a lighthearted and playful campaign underlining their unique qualities. The personalities are shown jumping on a trampoline showing their own leap of faith and yet keeping the theme joyous and celebratory. The colours and mood are an ode to the fresh and bright moments of spring and summer.

The campaign features:

Living life on her terms and being herself is her life motto! Karina Aggarwal (The Spirit in the Spirited) is on the path to breaking all the stereotypes. Moving her way through upskilling and working together with her team to create a space of her own, she created a name for herself. With her fierce attitude, she is paving the way and is merrily proving herself to be a distinct voice in the alco-beverage industry.

Ankita Jain (The Go in Go-Getter), the boss lady who was not ready to compromise her dreams and ambitions due to parental or societal expectations. An ordinary girl from Surat, she was always taught that women are made for marriage and kids but not tech and finance. Going against the norm, she started a fintech company, GoPaisa, that saw explosive growth in the last two years and climbed to heights nobody had expected.

The bold & curvy, Sakshi Sindhwani (The Fab in Fabulous) focused on how large her dreams and potential were. Her dreams and self-belief made her stand tall in front of the world and her platform has helped others see beyond traditional stereotypes. From being one of the biggest fashion influencers on Instagram to lighting up the Lakme Fashion Week ramp, she has proved that she is an icon of positivity.

Last but not least, SuhasiniMulay (The Legend in Legendary) started a stellar acting career at the age of 40, and then surprised everyone by getting married at the age of 61 in a country like India, where marriage is a norm for women at an early age.