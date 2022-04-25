ORRA expands retail presence by opening a new store at Preet Vihar, New Delhi

ORRA have expanded their retail presence by launching their 59th store in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The store, launched as a part of its expansion plan across markets, houses the latest diamond jewellery collection from ORRA with exclusive bridal designs.

On the occasion of the store launch, Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA said, “It gives me great pride and joy to announce the launch of our newest ORRA showroom in Vihar, New Delhi. As always, we strive to provide our esteemed clientele with the best shopping experience. Our brand-new outlet takes our store count to 10, in Delhi and 59 in India. Delhi has been a key market for ORRA and with this launch, we aim to strengthen our brand presence and craft a lasting shopping experience for our customers. This collection at the store is thoughtfully curated keeping the bridal concept boom in the market & onset of bridal in mind.”

The all-new showroom is designed keeping the customer experience at the forefront. It is a one-stop destination for brides with a highly skilled team to assist customers with the brightest ORRA Crown Star, diamond jewellery for their special day.

The store has been creatively designed with comfortable seating and contemporary interiors to enhance the customer’s shopping experience.

ORRA takes superiority in its diamond legacy by constantly providing product innovation and offering a wide range of bridal and contemporary jewellery pieces. With 5 global design centers in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Antwerp, Mumbai, and New York, ORRA carries a legacy of 700-year old Belgian craftsmanship.