Growel’s 101 Mall supports SOPAN NGO to create awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

It is estimated that approximately 23 out of every 10,000 children in India have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). To create awareness about ASD during the SOPAN (Society of Parents of Children with Autistic Disorders) Trust organised a Autism Awareness drive at Growel’s 101 Mall at Kandivali, on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

The awareness drive at Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali, showcased performances and activities by the special children supported by SOPAN Trust. The highlight of the day was the captivating performance of the National Anthem in sign language by the special children. Other performances included Dance performance without music, playing of instruments like the Tabla and Piano and interactive activities.

The special children had also put up exhibition of products that were handmade by them and delighted the visitors with complimentary Tattoo painting, Nail Art and Mehndi. The mall visitors were delighted to see the initiative as were thespecial children who got ample encouragement and a boost of self-confidence.

Such initiatives help to spread awareness and enables society to be more kind & compassionate as well as inclusive for one and all. Such platforms also help these special children to gain confidence and become a functional member of the society.

SOPAN (Society of Parents of Children with Autistic Disorders) is a Non-Government organization, which educates and trains children and young adults with autism and developmental disabilities. It began in 2002 as an initiative of a group of parents whose children with autism needed education and training. Prior to 2002, provision of services for children with autism was at a nascent stage. Prof. Rubina Lal, a professional and a parent, helped a social service group to start a unit for autism. The work done at this unit resulted in Dr. Lal and a few other parents to come together and start SOPAN.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support Solar Lamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates.