Campus Activewear IPO to open on April 26, 2022

Campus Activewear Limited is all set to open an initial public offering of equity shares of face value of ₹ 5 each (“Equity Shares”) comprising an offer for sale of up to an aggregate of 47,950,000 Equity Shares on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 and will conclude on April 28, 2022 , an official statement highlighted.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date will begin from Monday, April 25, 2022, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus filled with market regulators SEBI.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 51 Equity Shares and in multiples of 51 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 8,000,000 equity shares by Hari Krishan Agarwal, up to 4,500,000 equity shares by Nikhil Aggarwal, up to 29,100,000 equity shares by TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd., up to 6,050,000 equity shares ORG Enterprises Limited, up to 100,000 equity shares by Rajiv Goel and up to 200,000 equity shares Rajesh Kumar Gupta . The Offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees

The Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated April 18, 2022 filed with Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited .