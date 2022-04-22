D2C Ayurveda brand Kapiva launches operations in UAE and US; targets 100 crores global revenue in 3 years

Kapiva, a homegrown D2C Ayurvedic nutrition brand recognized by Honorable PM Modi on the 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat, has today announced that it is eyeing global expansion, starting with UAE and US.

With this international expansion, the brand has set a target to reach 100 crores global revenue by end of FY 2024-25.

In fact, in the last few years, the global market witnessed a huge uptick in awareness and adoption of Ayurveda products. As per industry reports, the Ayurveda market is set to grow by USD 6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.32%. The immense untapped potential in the international markets is expected to play a massive role in this growth.

Kapiva’s expansion strategy is centered around and driven by market-specific consumer insights and behaviour. As per Kapiva’s market research, the US market showed increasing interest in Ayurveda with the popularity of preventative healthcare in the aftermath of the pandemic which the brand aims to leverage. Similarly, with Indians accounting for over 50% of expats in Dubai, Kapiva believes that the initial adoption and awareness can be driven at a rapid scale. The company plans to double down on its growth strategy by parallelly driving tech-enabled customized offerings in the near future.

Ameve Sharma, Founder – Kapiva, said “Global audience has time and again expressed their belief on traditional medicine systems. Yoga, as a matter of fact, became India’s greatest cultural export. We are certain that Ayurveda is next in the line with this expansion, as we solve for the biggest roadblocks in the way- accessibility and convenience. With our modern and new-age offerings, we aim to introduce modern Ayurveda to every household in UAE and US to improve their daily wellness quotient. With this expansion, we aim to expand our consumer base by half a million consumers.

Malika Arora, brand ambassador and investor – Kapiva, said, “Ayurveda is my go-to solution for holistic health in this fast-paced lifestyle. However, I’ve realized that its adoption is very low. Hence, my aim is to raise awareness towards Ayurveda along with Kapiva. I am happy to be a part of this empowering journey where I can simplify Ayurveda for the global audience and enable them to understand preventative healthcare solutions.”