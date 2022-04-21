Electrifying Evening at Vegas Mall with Punjabi Actor Parmish Verma

The Saturday evening ( April 16, 2022) at Vegas Mall was a massive hit as it witnessed a grand appearance of Parmish Verma, who rocked the floor as he visited to promote his upcoming movie ‘Main Te Bapu’. The crowd gathered in huge numbers at the mall, to have a glimpse of the leading actor who was accompanied by his father, ever-glamorous Sanjeeda Shaikh and singer Laddi Chahal. People were seen rejoicing in their presence.

The electrifying atmosphere during the event was beyond any expectation. The crowd was so pumped up that they were seen cheering throughout the event which made the evening much more special. To add more to the experience, free movie tickets were given to the fans to have an even great experience while enjoying this superbly written Punjabi blockbuster.

Ravinder Chaudhary, Assistant Vice President, Pratham Group, was quoted as saying that Vegas has always been known as a destination that makes things exciting and happening for its patrons, and once again, it didn’t fail to celebrate life, as its tagline suggests. Parmish Verma and the accompanying starcast did a great job entertaining the Dwarka audience and the visit to Vegas mall resulted in a great crowd pull factor, giving the regional film audience an opportunity to have a gala time. With celebrations at an unimaginable scale, there is a lot more to look forward to and a lot more to celebrate at Vegas!

