Bigbasket eyes 30% Rise In GMV To ₹13,000 Cr this Fiscal

Online grocery vendor BigBasket stated it expects gross merchandise worth on its platform to develop by 30 % to ₹13,000 crore within the present fiscal with push from its fast commerce enterprise and enlargement of presence throughout the nation.

BigBasket co-founder and CEO Hari Menon stated that the corporate will considerably scale up offline shops from 90 to 695 in a 12 months to succeed in out to 100 % of its buyer base.

“The expected GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) for financial year 2022-23 is ₹13,000 crore,” Menon stated.

The Tata group agency has recorded GMV of round ₹10,000 crore in 2021-22.

Menon stated client behaviour for getting grocery is altering as a result of availability of choice, and BigBasket is increasing companies to cater to 100% of shoppers’ basket.

He stated there are three units of shoppers based mostly on their shopping for sample — those that plan to purchase one month grocery prematurely, clients who purchase gadgets like milk, bread and many others every day and impulsive patrons.

“Now, because of the convenience that you have, the online services, people have moved out from the beginning of the month and now order through weekly planning,” Menon stated, including that BB Now suits effectively into the corporate’s technique to cater to 100 per cent of buyer basket.

“We believe that this whole quick commerce or these three use cases that I talked about is expected typically to be about 15 to 20 per cent of the overall grocery basket of a customer in a month. This business will be typically 15 to 20 per cent of the overall grocery business,” Menon stated.

He stated the corporate may even combine all its companies into one “super app”.

“Having multiple apps for different services can become very difficult. We got this whole concept of the BB super app, which means all our new services will be on one app. If you notice while you are in the area that covers BB Now, you’ll find that BB (BigBasket) and BB Now are on the same app. Very soon, you will find BB Daily also on the same app,” Menon stated.

He stated the corporate is scaling up the variety of shops to succeed in out to 100 % of its clients.

“We have about 90 stores. Now we will scale to about 695 stores by the end of the year which will give us hundred per cent coverage of all our existing customers. We are going not city by city, but we are going by cluster of pin code by pin code and adjusting them and setting up stores now. So 90 stores are about 50 % of my customer base and very we will be able to get to 100 % of our customer base,” Menon stated.

BigBasket has plans to develop its footprint to 70 cities within the present fiscal 12 months from about 37 cities at current, he stated.

