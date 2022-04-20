DLF Mall of India introduces ‘ACTIVE NOIDA’ on the occasion of Noida Day

With the world moving back to normalcy and a renewed focus on enhancing customer experience, DLF Mall of India is all set to introduce ACTIVE NOIDA, a one of its kind platform to reclaim the active outdoor lifestyle of its customers for recreation, health, happiness and connection.

As the city progresses rapidly with strong infrastructure and a myriad of new opportunities attracting new residents from different parts of the country, DLF Mall of India has curated this platform with multiple engaging activities for an energized lifestyle.

With customer centricity at its core, DLF Mall of India has always believed in introducing innovative ideas and concepts. The first edition of ACTIVE NOIDA will commence on the occasion of World Earth Day on 22nd April with a plantation drive across different parts of the city. In addition to this, a 15 km Cyclothon will be organized in the first week of May encouraging the use of non-polluting vehicles and building awareness about the need of a safe traffic environment for cyclists in the city. As part of the programme, calendarized activities will be hosted at DLF Mall Of India, Noida throughout the year.

The idea is to reclaim the active lifestyle with carefully curated outdoor experiences catering to all age groups such as Marathons, Rides, Fitness Sessions, Reading Clubs, Co-curricular Activities/Hobby classes for children, Art Workshops, Jamming Sessions, Dance classes and more. With an aim to contribute to the development of the city, the programme will also organize various volunteering events such as plantation drives, trash upcycling, cleanliness drive and more. Additionally, the programme will be offering exclusively designed modules and activities for senior citizens and differently abled citizens.

Manish Mehrotra, VP and Centre Head, DLF Mall of India commented on the new initiative, and said, “DLF Mall of India, has been at the forefront of offering an unparalleled retail experience to its patrons. Since its inception, it has envisioned providing a holistic customer journey and continues to offer its visitors exceptional service. With our customer first approach, we strive to make the property’s portfolio in adherence to preferences of the audience, catering to all age groups. Active Noida is one such step, aimed at encouraging residents to adopt an active lifestyle by exploring and engaging in a variety of outdoor activities with a focus on holistic living. It brings us delight to provide newer experiences to our customers without compromising on their health or safety.”

Active Noida will be further extended to the RWAs and residential complexes to invite people for the fun ahead. Participants can also expect to win exciting F&B and Shopping vouchers by participating in the event.