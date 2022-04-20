IKEA India appoints Adosh Sharma as country expansion manager

IKEA (part of Ingka Group), a Swedish home furnishings retailer brand, announced the appointment of Adosh Sharma as its new Country Expansion Manager, for its India business.

He will be taking the position from Per Hornell, and will be part of the IKEA India leadership team reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO-CSO.

As the Country Expansion Manager, Adosh will lead IKEA India’s ambitious omnichannel expansion and growth plans to reach many more people in India. Prior to this role, Adosh held the position of General Manager Buying Merchandising & Planning for the MENA (Middle East North Africa) market with a multinational retailer/Marks & Spencer in Dubai.

Adosh brings with him over 20 years of experience in retail, having worked across India, the Middle East, and North Africa markets. Prior to this, Adosh was associated with IKEA Franchises since 2008 and has worked across the markets of Egypt, UAE, and Qatar. In his last assignment with Al Futtaim, he worked with brands such as John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, and Eggo as General Manager where he was responsible for market expansion, operations, brand marketing, strategy, and profitability .

Adosh Sharma, Country Expansion Manager, IKEA India, commenting on the appointment said, “I am delighted to be back at IKEA and excited to begin my journey as IKEA continues to move closer towards the vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people of the country. IKEA is committed to India as it continues to be a prioritized market for us. We have been able to build a strong foundation in India through our omnichannel presence and we look forward to achieving the long-term vision of providing accessible, affordable, and sustainable home furnishing solutions to the people.”