R City Mall is all set for ‘Spring Fiesta’ for its patrons

R CITY mall is back with another extraordinary experience for its patrons with its ‘Spring Fiesta’ which will start and end on 1st May, 2022, an official statement highlighted.

The fiesta brings the latest spring collection across various fashion brands named as: H&M, Lifestyle, Vero Moda, Pantaloons, Westside, Aldo, Marks and Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

Apart from the best in vogue spring collection, the visitors will be able to witness the grand Floral Orchestra – an exuberant spring décor which will surely be a delight for them and make a perfect backdrop for that Insta worthy click. Themed around the concept of musical spring, the eye catching decor is a 3D representation of soothing and relaxing music of what nature brings about. The dancing gramophone on piano keys with a floral waterfall, branches with musical notes and colourful birds make a wholesome installation. This larger-than-life installation is made with over 50,000 flowers and about half a million mirror chips placed individually to make this glamorous piece of art come to life. These are two of the largest gramophones ever built in the world.

The Spring Fiesta is a vibrant festival that celebrates the spirit of an enchanting Spring and involves Fashion shows and various lucrative offers for patrons. Retail has come forth as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries of India. It has been witnessed by all how malls have evolved as a centre of urban lifestyle and a favourite place to hangout. The essence of a mall lies not just in the shopping experience it provides, but also in the holistic food and entertainment experience it offers where people look forward to rejuvenate, socialise & get entertained. Most malls in India are endeavoring to raise the bar by offering a differential shopping and entertainment experience under one roof and R CITY is giving exactly that to its customers.

There are more reasons than one to visit and enjoy the ongoing fiesta with friends, family and make the best use of the exciting activities hosted by the mall. Every weekend, the mall will organize Spring Fashion shows showcasing the latest collection. That’s not all, with several brands exhibiting their spring collection, shoppers will also get a chance to win a 10% Cashback over shopping worth Rs. 10,000 and above. Apart from this, the mall will also host various stand- up comedy shows, flea markets and panel discussion in the entire month.