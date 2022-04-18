Oberoi Realty appoints Sameep Pathak as Chief Executive Officer-Mall

Oberoi Realty, today announced the appointment of Sameep Pathak – Chief Executive Officer – Mall. Sameep will play an instrumental role in charting the growth trajectory of Oberoi Realty’s retail business in India which also includes Oberoi Mall located in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Sameep comes with over two decades of experience in the retail, real estate and entertainment industry and has contributed significantly to the customer experience thereby bringing exclusive luxury brands to the Indian consumer.

Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty Ltd speaking on the announcement, said, “Sameep’s rich experience and track record of setting up leading retail assets across India will certainly help us thrive in our current endeavours and ensure the success of the strategic roadmap that we have envisioned for our retail businesses. We believe retail spaces have now become community centres and our vision is to develop spaces that will redefine the retail industry by creating unique ambience, offering world class customer experience and exclusive luxury brands.”

Sameep Pathak, CEO-Mall, said, “I am glad to be a part of a leading real estate brand with interests in residential, retail, hospitality, commercial and social infrastructure. In the current operating assets under Oberoi Realty, Oberoi Mall is one of Mumbai’s most popular retail spaces in the western suburbs of Mumbai. I aspire to enhance its customer experience and replicate its success to other geographies as well. My goal is to offer spaces which will provide a comprehensive uplift to the retail industry with an upgraded retail mix, innovative services and superior customer engagement.”

He further adds, “Today, the overall perception of malls has changed from just a shopping destination to giving a holistic bouquet of experiences for customers from an overall recreational perspective.”