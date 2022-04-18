Shree launches its first flagship store in NCR region

Women’s Indian ethnic wear brand Shree launches its first flagship store at Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, India, an official statement highlighted.

This is their first store launch of 2022 and the brand is looking to open 50+ stores in India this year alone. Despite the pandemic, Shree has continued to grow and expand its footprint across India and internationally.

The aesthetically designed store is a visual treat for customers and offers a streamlined and easy shopping experience for customers! Spread across a space of 1500 Sq. ft., the store houses Shree’s latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection, which is inspired by today’s need for multi-functional outfits that can transform into any style anytime.

Mahima Kapoor, Head of Communications, SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd speaking on the occasion, said, “We celebrated this momentous occasion over brunch with top social media influencers. It was a treat to see all our guests browsing through the new collection, while sharing their fashion ideas and experiences over cupcakes and macaroons! A successful and entertaining afternoon, we were excited to share the spirit of Shree with all our guests! Our main aim has always been to make Shree as accessible as possible to all its customers!”

Adding to the conversation, Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman & Managing Director, SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd said, “We are excited to launch our flagship store in Rajouri Gardens as we believe that we have a very large loyal customer base here! This store encapsulates our newly launched retail concept, which is all about the rich Indian tradition and culture that we embody. The new store design makes it easier for the customer to shop while looking through our collections. We are grateful for the love and support of our loyal customers! We hope this store elevates their shopping experience in every way!”