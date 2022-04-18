VRO Hospitality on an aggressive expansion drive with Café Noir; targets to open 15 new outlets including one in Dubai

VRO Hospitality, a hospitality chain is on an expansion drive with its iconic and popular French café brand Café Noir across the country.

The Bengaluru headquartered group, which owns around 10 popular fine-dining brands and cloud kitchens, is on a mission to open 15 new outlets of Café Noir and venture into new markets like Kochi, Chennai, and Kolkata and create its first international imprint in Dubai.

The six-month expansion drive will start from April 2022. With the expansion, VRO Hospitality will be increasing the number of Café Noir outlets to 21. Synonymous with French cuisine in Bengaluru, Café Noir’s first outlet came up in the city’s posh shopping destination UB City more than a decade ago. Café Noir currently boasts five outlets in Bengaluru and one in Mumbai, which was opened late last year.

VRO’s expansion plan is in line with the group’s aim to position Café Noir as a pan-India niche French café chain.

Out of the 15 planned new outlets, Kochi will have one, Chennai four, Kolkata four, and Bengaluru will have seven new outlets.

Café Noir will also be VRO’s first venture outside India and it would be coming up at Jumeriah in Dubai. Overall, VRO Hospitality is planning to take 30,000 sqft on rent for Café Noir’s expansion across different markets in India and 10,000 sqft in Dubai.

Dawn Thomas, CEO & Co-Founder, VRO Hospitality, commenting on the expansion plan, said: “This year we are embarking on an exciting journey to take our iconic French café brand Café Noir to new markets, including an international destination. This is in line with our ambition of making VRO Hospitality a pan-India brand. Last year as a group we ventured out of Bengaluru for the first time by launching Café Noir in Mumbai in October 2021. Since then, the response has been fabulous. It has become a favorite spot for guests seeking a wholesome French cuisine and a relaxed dining experience. We would be extending our footprints in Kochi, Chennai, and Kolkata and in Dubai as we aggressively chase growth and profitability.”

Sharath Rice, Director & Co-Founder, VRO Hospitality, said: “The expansion of Café Noir will allow us to offer a diverse set of food connoisseurs some of the best in French cuisines. Café Noir has already set a benchmark in the dining experience, and we will continue to do so in the new markets where we would be setting up our outlets.”