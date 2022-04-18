Shree Rani Sati TradeCorp firms its ties with Hamdard Food Division

Shree Rani Sati TradeCorp (Shree Rani Sati Group), a marketing, distribution and supply chain services provider, has strengthened its association with Hamdard Food Division through a new deal to provide Modern Trade Distribution Placement Services across North India and e-commerce services as well.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO- Hamdard Food Division, and Rohit Tekriwal, Director- Shree Rani Sati Group, have signed the agreement in this regard. The company will now provide its services for many products of Hamdard Food Division across the region.

Shree Rani Sati Group will make the strategy for the distribution of the products in Modern Trade stores and Government Organisations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The company through its e-commerce services help Hamdard Food Division to reach out to a large consumer group. The organisation is currently offering services for all the products of Hamdard Food Division. Some of the major products include Natural Blossom Honey, Saffron, Squash, RoohAfza Lassi, RoohAfza Lite, Hamdard Hing, Nariyal Paani, Herbal Juices, Glucose-D, RoohAfza, Jam-e-Shirin, Hamdard Isabgol, Fusion Drinks, RoohAfza Milkshake and others. These products are available in different variants.

Talking about the deal, Rohit Tekriwal, Director- Shree Rani Sati Group, said, “This service expansion deal is a testimony of our quality services to clients and our utmost care. Hamdard is associated with us for a long time, and this very agreement will bolster our relations. We will make every effort to reach out to every consumer of the target group in the region.”

Hamdard Food Division intends to reach out to every consumer in the Northern region with a large range of products. Shree Rani Sati Group will facilitate its efforts while making consumers avail the health benefits of Hamdard Food Division Products. The company will offer different variants of the products that come up with a number of benefits. Shree Rani Sati Group started its association with Hamdard around 25 years ago by providing its services for Dant Manjan in the small region of Bihar.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO- Hamdard Food Division, said, “Shree Rani Sati Group has been facilitating our efforts to accomplish our targets for years. With this agreement, we have given a great responsibility to the company. We are confident to penetrate the target market with the help of the company. “

Shree Rani Sati Group is offering marketing, distribution and supply chain services to brands across the industries for more than 35 years. It is one-stop-solution provider for all the marketing and distribution needs of the brands. It aids brands in reaching out to new regions and consumers while enhancing their bottom line.