Clicking with the customer: Mosaic Wellness recrafts the traditional approaches to wellness with digital first strategies

Amid the pandemic, the health and wellness segment faced a sea change by getting the fuel for growth from the rising consumer consciousness. People started prioritizing their health by adopting fitness technologies, services and opting for health trainers. The wellness industry is pivoting at a fast rate, the increased health consciousness has fueled the wellness industry into overdrive, and is making it grow a stronger and fitter industry. According to research, the health and wellness industry is booming to become a $4.5 trillion business.

Given the scope the sector poses it is now time for the direct to consumer brands to lap up the opportunity and woo the audience with innovation, customer-centric products and services to win them for life!

To discuss more about the opportunities of the wellness segment, we spoke to Revant Bhate, Cofounder and CEO, Mosaic Wellness.

Mosaic Wellness is a health and wellness startup that runs digital health platforms and brings to the front a list of wellness products under the brands Manmatters and Bodywise.

Understanding customer behaviour to offer specialised products and services

Consumers in the new normal are relying on the internet to maintain human-connection. To face this new-age customer different health startups came up with an idea to provide online interaction with experts, digital healthcare options and seamless medicines or wellness product purchases. As suggested by the McKinsey survey, the consumer adoption of telehealth soared from 11% in 2019 to 46% in 2020 which makes a great market. Revant Bhalle told us about how they are adopting the changing patterns of the consumer behaviour “So one of the biggest things in any journey when you’re direct to the consumer is to really understand the consumers need and solve for it right. And we’ve taken a very strong consumer backwards view, and therefore actually had two different platforms, we could have made one platform for digital health and wellness and provided all of the solutions that we provide on it. But what we realized is that each consumer segment reacts very differently to help them wellness, especially in active health, where we play. Men, for example, are not very open about their health and wellness needs, are a little shy, and some of the topics are very taboo.”

He further added to this, “So what we realize is that the nuances were very different for each consumer segment that we wanted to solve health and wellness for. And being digital really helped us do that, where we have one platform, where on the men’s health side, based on the understanding of the consumer need we have a very discreet doctor consultation service, a community of men where they can discuss their health and wellness problems without the fear of being judged. And therefore, man matters as a digital health platform for men, has done pretty well in the last 18 months. Similarly, the nuances for a consumer segment, which is more women centric, are very different. And I think, therefore, looking at a digital direct to consumer way of trying to just understand your consumer and that persona, and creating a platform that really conforms to their needs, is something that we have done well, in the last 18 months since beginning.”

Building a customer-centric brand

The D2C brands are popular for providing customer-centric services and products by offering personalized options, which are also pocket friendly in nature. Revant Bhate when asked how the brand is offering customer-centric services said “So purchase behavior, ability to interact with medical experts, we’ve seen so many different ways, and then eventually realized that men prefer to actually chat discreetly with with a doctor versus maybe get on a call, and even actually prefer to get on a video call.”

He further added to this, “But all of these things are very critical as to how you build out features on your platform as well. And that’s the real benefit, the real leverage of code, where you can digitally build nonlinear leverage from code in customizing the entire experience for each of these individual consumer segments on a digital platform. And I think we’ve therefore created two different consumer segments, teams, who then work with deep functional experts, who are product development folks, R&D team, technology, product engineers, all of whom are given more guidance around how a particular consumer segment things and how we should be building for that consumer segment.”

He also commented on the techniques through which his brand is now becoming a customer-centric brand “The basic tenets of being a consumer centric organization is to just have more conversations with the consumers. While there’s a lot of data that comes in which we analyze and understand consumer behavior, nothing beats speaking to consumers regularly. And we have the added benefit of having medical experts who speak to these consumers as well. So we do today around 3000 telehealth consultations a day, which is a treasure trove of information. And how can we as an organization actually help consumers along the way in this aspect as well.”

Adopting the omnichannel model

D2C brands are fast opting for the omnichannel path, as it gives an opportunity for the brand to engage with customers in multiple-ways through multiple channels. It also gives the brand an advantage to have a unified customer view blurring all the boundaries across different channels. Revant Bhate when asked about omnichannel strategies informed us “we are continuing to diversify more as we grow. But one of the biggest advantages that we had is our ingoing hypothesis that made us take the digital direct to consumer first approach, because we realized that healthcare had not evolved in that manner. The healthcare industry was always B2C or B2B in that aspect, Like we used to have a large offline retail base and then e-commerce came in and changed the consumer behaviour. We are now seeing that happen, what we call this the consumerization of healthcare, where users are getting involved, getting more self aware and involved in their own health and wellness. And that’s why we started with our digital first approach that started with doing telehealth consultation specifically for electronic health issues, giving a very, very solid platform that focuses on these problems and that sort of helped us get a good go to market in the last 18 months and will continue to help us as we look at a more omni channel strategy as well.”