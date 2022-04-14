Prasuma ventures into cloud kitchen space to strengthen its brand presence

Prasuma has announced its foray into the cloud kitchen segment. With this move, the brand will mark its offline presence, offering consumers seamless access to drive trials of its range of authentic Momos. Along with QSR-style establishments, the brand plans to tie up with aggregators to boost availability across its target regions.

Initiating its offline operations in Delhi-NCR, Prasuma envisions establishing more kitchens in the next couple of years across eight cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata, among other metros.



Lisa Suwal, Chief Growth Officer, Prasuma speaking on the development said, “Since our inception, Prasuma has been on a mission to satiate every Momo craving with our signature range of offerings. This is why expanding our presence beyond frozen snacks was the next natural progression for us. We are now building your neighbourhood Momo kitchen. QSRs and Cloud Kitchens will bolster accessibility to our products, bringing a new category of customers closer to the No. 1 Street food of India and solidifying our stance as the most loved Momo brand of the country.”

With the launch of cloud kitchens, Prasuma is capturing an unaddressed market with a much-awaited solution. On the back of its unique value proposition, the brand aims to sell 100 million Momos from the Prasuma Momo Kitchen in the next few years.