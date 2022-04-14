Snapdeal launches beauty brand ‘Miyuki’ on its platform

Snapdeal announced the launch of beauty brand, Miyuki on its platform. The beauty brand is introduced under Snapdeal’s “Power Brands” program, and Miyukki offers a Korean beauty inspired makeup range.

Much has been said about the rising popularity of Korean culture across the world — specifically in India. With this popularity, Korean beauty trends and makeup products have also been gaining a lot of attention among users.

Korean makeup is based on the premise of ‘less is more’. Launching first with lipsticks, Miyuki offers a range enriched in Argan oil and will come in eight shades such as peach rose, taupe, mulled wine

Coral, exotic red and more, that go perfectly with Indian makeup aesthetics. Miyuki lipsticks come at a uniform price of Rs 399 and the brand will soon expand to include other makeup products like foundation, highlighters, eyeliner and eyebrow pencils.

Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal Limited commented on this announcement and said, “Customers have high awareness about the latest trends in beauty and personal care products. Value-conscious consumers look for products that are trendy, good-quality and also are priced as per their spending comfort. The Miyuki range of products by Snapdeal sellers serves this requirement of premium-quality, trendy and innovative products that are priced right.”



Under its ‘Power Brands’ program , Snapdeal has so far built more than 13 brands across popular categories like apparel, fashion accessories, footwear, home and kitchen, health and wellness, personal grooming, etc. The brands are owned by Snapdeal and licensed to third-party, quality-focused suppliers/sellers, who own and control the inventory.