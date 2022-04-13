H&M India introduces H&M Home through offline retail space

H&M India is all set to introduce H&M HOME via the brand’s existing retail store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on 28th April, 2022, an official statement highlighted.

The store introduction follows shortly after the nation-wide online launch through hm.com/home and e-commerce partner, Myntra.

H&M HOME is a design-driven interior destination within the H&M Group, offering fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style. The assortment ranges from high-quality bedlinen and timeless dinnerware to stylish textiles and smart storage solutions; with contemporary style and attention to detail at its core. By merging modern design and quality with affordable prices, H&M HOME enables interior lovers across the world to create a personal and modern space – a place to feel at home.

Yanira Ramirez, Country Sales Manager commented on this and added, “We are delighted to finally introduce H&M HOME in-store for our Delhi customers. We want to make it possible for many people to create a personal and modern space, and with the perfect location along with its stylish and welcoming environment, we will be able to give design lovers the perfect lifestyle destination. We hope our customers will love it as much as we do and can’t wait to meet them.”