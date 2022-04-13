Pepperfry launches new home & furniture fulfillment centre In Gurgaon

Pepperfry has announced the launch of its new fulfilment centre in Gurgaon, an official statement highlighted.

The centre is built in an area of approximately 1,11,000 sq. ft with a storage capacity of approximately 30,000+ products, the new facility will help in improving Pepperfry’s business.

Located at Bilaspur-Tauru Road, in the NCR logistics hubs near Manesar, the centre aims to reduce the delivery timelines in the northern Indian market. It will also serve approximately 70% of the order quantity in the region.

It is a build-to-suit fulfilment centre that caters to unique furniture storage requirements. The new facility has several energy-saving measures like solar panels, rainwater harvesting technologies, and thermally insulated walls to reduce energy consumption. It will also foster large scale employment and skilling opportunities for locals in the North Indian region. Located at close proximity from key demand centres in Delhi NCR, the overall transportation time is anticipated to be reduced. Pepperfry aims to provide the benefit of express delivery to its customers residing in the Delhi NCR region.

Ashish Shah, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said, “North India forms an important market for us. With our aim to achieve faster delivery timelines and distributed inventory, we hope that this fulfilment centre will bring cheer and delight to our customers. This new centre is expected to significantly reduce touch points and in-transit damage. We believe that this expansion reiterates our commitment to strengthen the local economy and create work opportunities in the region. We will continue to deliver superior service and solid operating leverage.”

Pepperfry has a big-box supply chain that intends to connect buyers and sellers in 500+ cities across the country. With 140+ studios, 30+ distribution centres and 400+ last mile delivery trucks the company expects to continue driving customer delight in high involvement categories.