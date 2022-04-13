FIFI conducts knowledge session with FSSAI Western Region

The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) along with SIAL India engaged with the Government of India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) by conducting a knowledge session for the western region of the country recently in Mumbai. The western region team of FSSAI was present in full force at the knowledge session under leadership of Ms. Pritee Chaudhary, IRS – Regional Director, FSSAI; Dr. Sheetal Gupta- Joint Director, FSSAI; and Ms. Chetna Bhisle- Assistant Director (Technical) FSSAI.

FIFI members took this opportunity to voice their concerns in front of the authorities; gain further awareness about the evolving regulatory requirements; and secured solutions to their practical queries too. “The global trade outlook is advancing and we are re-engineering our business models in a post pandemic world where it is helpful to revisit the regulatory requirements and also have a direct connection with the authorities. We also cordially welcome the progressive reaction from the FSSAI officials as they continue to offer practical understanding of the industry concerns by being within the regulatory framework,” said Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI.

With FSSAI and FIFI gearing up to strengthen ties between the government and industry stakeholders, convergence is expected in areas where there is agreement. FIFI firmly believes that a better understanding of the regulatory requirements by the industry can result in a seamless trade dynamics within the country. With an objective to support bilateral trade and investment in India, FIFI works closely with trade events like AAHAR and SIAL India, which bring in several unique components like hosted buyer programs, award ceremonies, networking events, and others.

These platforms offer holistic value to all stakeholders active in the realm of agriculture, food, and beverage in India and FIFI has displayed its strong association with these events on several occasions. FIFI has also been lobbying with the government authorities like the FSSAI to lower the regulatory burden based on the past history of stakeholders and it believes that knowledge transfer is of immense importance for businesses to perform competently.

“We greatly appreciate efforts by show organizers like SIAL India who are willing to walk the extra mile to offer a 360 degree platform to their participants and also are thankful to FSSAI for marking full attendance at trade events of this nature. Furthermore, we invite FIFI members and stakeholders to come forward and engage further with FSSAI while they participate at trade shows where they are open to more comprehensive answers relating to the queries for their department,” said Lohani.