kindlife launches hygiene care brand 2BeKynd

Beauty and Wellness firm kindlife launched their first brand 2BeKynd . Built on kind brands, 2BeKynd is a premium and non-toxic hygiene range that promises to be the most gentle and effective. The portfolio of products include a hand sanitizer, hand wash, deodorant and hand cream, an official statement highlighted.

Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO, kindlife commented on this and said, “Hygiene industry globally is valued at $500+ billion and is projected to reach $700+ billion by 2030. It is estimated to grow exponentially in the next 3 years. For example, just the hand wash category, specifically, will grow by 40%.”

“With a population of 472 million, Generation Z in India is the largest in the world. No one is talking to them in their language” says Radhika; “We see a huge gap in daily essentials for gen Z – if it doesn’t look good, smell good, while being super effective, it won’t be a part of their daily lifestyle. Purpose is very important to Gen Z and a key driver while making purchase decisions.”

Currently available only on 2BeKynd.com and kindlife, the brand is expanding to other online and offline channels internationally soon. Priced at Rs. 399 for 2 bottles, the bottle is reusable, with refills being available shortly.