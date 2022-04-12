GoKwik appoints Amazon’s Pranav Merchant as the head of operations

GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement company has onboarded Amazon’s Pranav Merchant as Head of Operations. In his new role, Pranav will be the key visionary for strategising the organisation’s overall operational intricacies, stakeholder management, and further drive the brand’s aim to be a preferred partner of D2C eCommerce merchants for all their problems relating to conversions, cart abandonment, Return to Origin and Customer acquisition costs, an official statement highlighted.

With an in-depth exposure and understanding of organisational development, he will be driving customer insights into action and work with upstream and downstream teams to make a more scalable and adaptable solution that merchants can leverage.

Before joining GoKwik, Pranav worked at organizations like Amazon, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Group in leadership roles and has led the Operational setup and process stabilization for them. With Amazon, he led the formation of a new node at Pune for the Compliance Operations team which eventually grew to 900+ resources in the last five years. Being an experienced leader, he handled a team size of 1400 people across Pune and Bangalore locations. Pranav comes with an extensive experience of over 20 years in stakeholder and people management, project scoping and completion, rolling out multimillion-dollar operational applications, client-vendor communication, and has worked in finance and E-Commerce industries.

Pranav Merchant, Head of Operations, on the appointment, commented and said, “I share a passion for scaling businesses that show immense grit and conviction for solving hard-hitting problems customers face. Combine that with incredible proprietary algorithms in place, and there will be only one way forward, the upward way. As e-commerce is showing good velocity in India, we must solve problems this industry faces and support the growth manifold. GoKwik is driven by that goal and that passion. I am excited to scale this business, set up operations and strategies in place that will make the journey from 1 to 100 and change the face of how people see D2C and e-commerce. I am excitedly looking forward to this!”.

GoKwik’s current employee strength is 150+ and is growing 80% quarter to quarter in a completely remote setup. GoKwik has raised more than INR 150 crores in capital and is backed by prominent investors, including Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, and marquee angels.

Welcoming Pranav, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “It is always exciting to bring the industry experts on board as they come in with new thrilling ideas and unique perspectives. This will require a mix of innovation, people leadership, and high-quality execution. Given Pranav’s business acumen and previous experience leading eminent organizations, we are confident that he will be instrumental in strategizing and further driving GoKwik’s growth”.