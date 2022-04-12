IMAGES Group felicitates brands achieving excellence in India D2C Summit & Awards 2022

IMAGES Group honored India’s leading D2C (Direct To Consumer) Brands excelling in brand building, business operations, innovation, marketing and customer experience across consumption verticals and organisational functions on the second day of the India D2C Summit and Awards at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai.

Innovating and disrupting the Digital Ecosystem, Indian brands have decoded sustainable strategies that have proven mettle to service customers and deliver tangible results scaling profitability of D2C businesses. With dynamic and agile next generation entrepreneurs, the Indian D2C segment embraces a massive canvas of opportunity and growth across industries that is becoming the podium of change for new-age brands.

The exclusive knowledge sharing and networking platform organised by IMAGES group witnessed the presence of booming brands and entrepreneurs, awarded for their growth and development strategies. Gracing the night, actress Tisca Chopra and Anish Trivedi were the hosts of the evening.

Summing the 2 day knowledge sharing and networking Summit and Awards, Bhavesh Pitroda, CEO & Director, IMAGES Group shares, “In the last two years the world has witnessed a paradigm shift when it comes to D2C brands and the pandemic has accelerated the D2C evolution in India. The India D2C Summit and Awards provided a platform for all the building brands to discuss key facets of the progressive ecosystem, their learnings in this journey and the roadmap set for the decade to come. With over 1000 attendees, the sessions conducted were a deep dive into the end to end planning and execution of D2C brands and business.”

“IMAGES Group takes pride in facilitating and honoring the brands with India’s first industry awards for excellence in D2C brand building. Congratulations to all the awardees of the evening that have set path-breaking benchmarks in the D2C ecosystem.” Mr. Pitroda added.

List of awardees at India D2C Awards:

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Beverages – COFFEEZA

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Home & Home Essentials:

BOINGG!

THE SLEEP COMPANY

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Leisure

HEADS UP FOR TAILS

MYPAPERCLIPS

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Marketing & Promotion –

PEE SAFE

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Professional of the year – For Successful brand Creation: VINEETA SINGH, CEO & CO FOUNDER, SUGAR COSMETICS

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Professional of the year – For socially connected brand Leadership: VIKAS BAGARIA, FOUNDER & CEO, PEE SAFE

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Apparel – CAMPUS SUTRA

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Accessories & Lifestyle – SUPPERBOTTOMS

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Beauty & Personal Care:

PLUM GOODNESS SUGAR COSMETICS

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Health & Wellness – FLEXNEST

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the year: Food – THE BAKER’S DOZEN

The India D2C Summit and Awards 2022 was presented by Shiprocket and powered by GreenHonchos

—