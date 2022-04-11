Vijetha Super Store Targets to Reach 100 Outlets by March 2023

Vijetha Super Store journey began with a single store in Chandanagar (Hyderabad) in 1999.

Vijetha Super Store has 83 stores in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh region along with 5 lakh customer base. In an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail Bureau, Jagan Mohan Rao, MD, Vijetha Super Store, talks about the journey, growth, and key achievements of the brand.

Tell us about the learnings and changes you had to implement during the pandemic?

The power of consumer: During this period, customers adopted new purchase pattern and new shopping demand and behaviour emerged. We had to adapt new methods and categories to meet the demand.

Strengthening of Supply Chain: During pandemic the stock availability, reachability and manpower were major challenges and we introduced online business, timely supplies, door deliveries to keep the supply chain functional.

Stay invested in Technology: Introduced technological infrastructure to provide shoppers with purchasing alternatives like buy online pick-up in store or curbside pick-up require extensive back-of-house support to execute in a consistent manner. The online business and door delivery pursued with promptness and timely delivery to customers and retained employees paying higher wages and motivating the people giving accolades and extending monetary benefits.

Have you introduced any new categories this year?

We did introduce certain categories in this period, featuring COVID specific healthy and safety products like sanitizers, masks, disinfectants, vegetable wash and healthy foods, Herbal based drinks. We also introduced exclusive bakery counters, fresh meat, sea food & cosmetic specialties and premium skin care categories.

What are the new technologies are you bringing in the next one year?

We will continue to strive for technology advancement for our online and delivery services. We are also building a separate warehouse for the online orders, and adopt technology to keep the stocks with separate picking and delivering process. We plan to adopt the integrated systems between online sales and live outlets and intent to develop robust MIS systems.

Have you introduced any innovative in –store experiences to enhance customer experience?

In house audio messages to update the customers with running offers Flyers to the customer at entrance to educate the customers regarding running offers Prompt door deliveries Extended more billing counters

Do you have Ominichannel strategy? If yes, please elaborate.

We introduced our inhouse app ‘Vijetha Live app’ and tied up with Dunzo for quick pickup and delivery to customer points. We have an exclusive person dedicated at store for online purchases.

The moment online order generated the person will pick the stocks, bill generated and handover to the service delivery person to deliver the online orders.

What are your expansion plans?

The aim is to complete 100 outlets by March 7, 2023 to celebrate 24 successful years of our retail journey. We have ambitious plans to start bigger formats and to accommodate more categories into the portfolio.