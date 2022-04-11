South India Shopping Mall: Riding on the Success of New Stores, Omnichannel Experience and Digital Innovation

South India Shopping Mall have witnessed the transition from smallest stores to the largest textile kingdom in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rich legacy of the brand not only taught the knee points of business but also helped to nurture in every segment of the business.

South India Shopping Mall reputation is spread far and wide; and in course of time, it has attained a celebrity like status. The secret behind their remarkable success has been the skill of adoption to the latest in all the categories, including garment trends backed by a perfect blend of assimilation of the latest techniques, fashion-style & fusion of colours, designs & artwork.

The brand takes great pride for its competitive prices, quality products, consumer experience and satisfaction. South India Shopping Mall has been offering customer care with a touch of politeness, grace, instant warmth, and impression that gets the business done; a hallmark that has been maintained till date. No wonder, the end result has been flawless 100 % client satisfaction ratio.

In an exclusive interaction with IMAGES Retail, Suresh Seerna, one of the Directors, South India Shopping Mall, talks about the key milestones, journey and achievements of the brand.





Tell us about your brand journey and milestones since inception?

South India Shopping Mall is the knest textile, garment & jewellery showroom with 27 stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka with an overall area of 8,20,000 sq. ft. The brand has been consistently delivering high quality jewels for men and women and has earned a certain reputation and credibility in this keld.

Established in 2010, by veterans having experience of nearly 30 years in the industry, we have come a long way. So far, the journey has been a fruitful one with ups and downs and other challenges as well. But we are doing great by progressing with each passing day. We have a wonderful team along with valuable customers and their support.

What are your views on Andhra/ Telangana as a retail market? How much has it grown in the last 3 years?

The retail market in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been in good shape as far as the growth is concerned. The market has a unique blend of regional and national players which makes it very special. The pandemic had slowed the growth in its initial days, but post lockdown there has been a good recovery and the future looks very bright for the retailers and mall developers.

What is so unique about this market? Tell us about the opportunities and bottlenecks for your industry in this region?

The retail market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is all about opportunities. Fashion has always evolved in this part, and we have constantly updated the same for our patrons. As mentioned, the opportunities are growing immensely for the Millennials. I think there are no bottlenecks as such from our perspective.

Tell us about the learnings and changes which you had to implement due to the pandemic?

The pandemic was a lifelong lesson for everyone. Unfortunately, the effect was disastrous for the entire retail fraternity. We adopted new strategies, embraced new methods, and implemented new innovations in this period. We adopted technology and digital innovations in our brand strategies and focused on digital sales. WhatsApp Video Call shopping, cashless and faster deliveries and better consumer experience were some of the key initiatives.

Has your brand/stores returned to normalcy in terms of business and footfalls?

Everyone encountered similar problems as we are no different. We too are on the same boat. Wedding season was the turning point of our recovery and comeback. Most weddings were delayed in the pandemic, but after the lockdown, it gave an uplift to us. We have reached almost 85 % of normalcy.

Have you introduced any new categories this year? If yes, which ones and were these changes made due to COVID?

Yes, we have introduced new categories and trends in this period. We introduced many new bridal styles. In fact, we expanded the category of comfort wear as people started using them a lot due to the pandemic. The sales have grown drastically in this category. So, yes, the changes were made due to COVID.

What are the technology advancements that you have made in the previous year, keeping COVID-19 in mind?

Undeniably, we adopted advanced technology in many ways for the best.

On par with the previous year, we have introduced WhatsApp shopping for digital sales and TEAMS for our family of employees.

What new technologies are you bringing in, in the next one year?

We are planning to introduce our ‘App’ to make shopping easier and more convenient for our customers.

Have you introduced any innovative in-store experiences to enhance customer experience?

Yes, we did. We launched in-store radio for the betterment and LED screens to display our products so that it becomes easy for our customers to shop.

Do you have an Omnichannel strategy? If yes, please elaborate.

Yes, we do. We now offer a fully integrated shopping experience to our customers with the Omnichannel strategy from our stores to the e-commerce platform.

What are your expansion plans?

We are planning to open 3 to 4 stores annually across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and nearby borders.

Tell us about your vision and expectation from 2022?

In the next two years, we are aiming to open our stores in many cities and we see 2022 as a great year for us already. We are expecting the highest figures and planning to spread our brand to unknown corners with at least 15 % and above growth.