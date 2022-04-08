METRO Cash & Carry India expands its presence in India, launches its first ‘METRO Wholesale’ store in Hubballi

METRO Cash & Carry,launched its first ‘METRO Wholesale’ Distribution Center (store) at Hubballi. The new store, which is the company’s 31st wholesale store in India, was inaugurated by Shri Arvind Bellard, MLA, Hubli-Dharwad constituency along with Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India; and in the presence of Shri Nitish Patil, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Dharwad, Dr Gopal Krishna, Commissioner, Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation, and key supplier partners from the city.

METRO India has expanded its operation to north Karnataka with Hubballi, the company’s eighth store in the state after six operational stores in Bengaluru and one in Tumakuru.

The store is spread over 34,000 sq.ft., and is strategically located at Navanagar Road and is a one stop destination for the daily needs of business customers in the city. The store, initially catering to over 35000 registered business customers, will fulfill the business requirements of kiranas and traders; Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers (HoReCa); Services, Companies and Offices (SCOs) and self-employed professionals. Apart from Hubballi, the store will cater to customers from Hubli-Dharwad and neighboring districts and talukas like Gadag, Haveri, Nargund, Navalgund, Kalgathagi, Davangere amongst others.

The new store offers METRO’s promise of 5 star quality, wholesale price and everything under one roof, and stocks a wide array of globally benchmarked quality assortment of over 8000 products in both food and non-food category. The store will help generate close to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local and state economy. The store is also integrated with METRO’s B2B e-commerce app- ‘METRO Wholesale’ App for traders and kiranas and will offer them the convenience of browsing and ordering online, and getting their stocks delivered at their doorstep through GPS enabled trucks.

Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India speaking about METRO’s commitment towards sustainable expansion in India, said, “We are delighted to expand our operations north of Karnataka with our eighth store in the state and bring the METRO Wholesale experience to the culturally rich city of Hubballi. As Champion for Independent Business, we are committed to empower the small businesses and MSMEs in Hubballi by providing a robust distribution network as well as boost the local supplier eco-system. As we expand our footprint in the state, we are enabling employment opportunities for over 500 youth in various operations, directly and indirectly, which will provide a huge impetus to the local economy.

He further added, “With the opening of our 31st store in the country, we are bullish on our India expansion; we will continue to add more stores; create more job opportunities; upskill the local talent; strengthen the indigenous sourcing and implement METRO’s globally benchmarked quality and best practices to fulfil the larger vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.”