Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards honour outstanding achievers Chaayos emerged as the most celebrated brand across diverse categories

IMAGES Group honored India’s leading food service retail innovators and pioneers as IMAGES Food Service Retail Icons of India, powered by Pepsi, in a glittering ceremony which was held under the aegis of India Food Forum late last night at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai.

Operating from tiny by lanes in bustling towns and villages to glamorous destinations in upper-crust locations, Food Service entrepreneurs in India have been growing year on year and have made undeniable contributions to India’s food service industry growth.

The evening also witnessed Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards which honour outstanding achievements in business performance, marketing, retail growth, and innovation in food retail and food service in India. Actress Tisca Chopra and Anish Trivedi graced the occasion by hosting the splendid night.

India’s most prestigious food service brands and companies are recognised for their continuous evolution of restaurant and dining formats across the country, and are honoured for excellence in menu & format innovation, marketing, business expansion and customer experience across multiple categories.

The night also witnessed Pepsi SWAGSTAR AWARDS to honour innovative initiatives in the food and hospitality space