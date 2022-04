Swiggy Instamart expands fruits, veggies segment in Coimbatore

Food aggregator Swiggy on Wednesday said it is expanding fresh fruits and vegetables segment under Swiggy Instamart to serve customers in Coimbatore.

Swiggy Instamart is looking to take onboard more local fruit and vegetable vendors under this initiative, a company statement said.

The grocery service was launched in Coimbatore in August 2021. To meet the demand, Swiggy Instamart already has few partners in the region, it said.

Karthik Gurumurthy, Senior Vice-President, Swiggy Instamart commented on this and said, “As a service that brings the widest choice of grocery and other essentials to the doorsteps of consumers in minutes, Swiggy Instamart has quickly grown to become the platform of choice for users in Coimbatore,”

“We are constantly looking for ways to increase the choice and quality of fresh produce available to our users. We will be furthering our commitment to onboard more local vendors, including certified organic farmer produce organisations and farmers who can now reach tens of thousands of customers on Swiggy and grow their business,” he said.

Swiggy Instamart has over 4,000 unique products in categories such as instant food, beverages, cleaning essentials, grooming besides fruits and vegetables.

(PTI)