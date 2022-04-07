Flipkart ventures into digital healthcare sector by launching Flipkart Health+

The e-commerce giant Flipkart announced its foray into the digital healthcare marketplace platform with the launch of Flipkart Health+. The company’s statement highlighted that the new Flipkart Health+ service “enables access to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services for millions of customers across the country”.

This new service by the e-commerce platform will be accessible across 20,000 pin codes in India, including remote locations. The Walmart backed e-commerce platform has partnered with Sastasundar.com to deliver medicines at affordable prices across the country.

To start with, the Flipkart Health+ platform has over 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. The company has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols, which facilitate delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare products from independent sellers to the customer’s doorstep”.

The new app is a separate app not included in the main Flipkart app. The Flipkart Health+ is available on Google Play Store and will soon be available on iOS as well.

In the coming months, Flipkart Health+ will onboard third-party healthcare service providers to offer healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics.