India’s Top Food & Grocery Retail Leaders bestowed with Icon honours at Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2022

IMAGES Group honored India’s leading food & grocery retail innovators and pioneers as IMAGES Food & Grocery Retail Icons of India, powered by Coca-Cola in a glittering ceremony which was held under the aegis of India Food Forum on April 5, 2022 at the Westin Hotel, Mumbai.

Food and grocery is India’s largest consumption category and accounts for 2/3rd of India’s total retail sector size. As a retail category, food & grocery retailers have perhaps the most frequent and intimate connections with millions of Indian households. Over the past few decades, some visionaries and entrepreneurs have taken it upon themselves to helm remarkable innovations in how food & grocery products are retailed and how customer experience in household basics can be elevated.

IMAGES Food & Grocery Retail Icons of India, Powered by Coca-Cola recognized the pioneering roles played by these leaders who’ve transformed India’s food & grocery retail formats and experiences.

“IMAGES The Food & Grocery Retail Icons of India is an acknowledgement of both national and regional chains — from across the length and breadth of the country — who’ve displayed tremendous grit, innovation and growth stories in one of the most challenging — and low-margin — categories of retail. Their successes need special mention and their stories need to be told to inspire thousands of other entrepreneurs in this category,” says Bhavesh Pitroda, Director & CEO, IMAGES Group.

Included among the luminaries that were honoured at the ceremony: Aastha Almast, Founder, The NEW Shop; Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India; Bharat Patel, Co-founder,Patel Retail (R Mart); Biyas Roy, ED, Arambagh Foodmart; Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance Retail; Devendra Chawla, CEO & MD, Spencer’s Retail; Jagan Mohan Rao, MD, Vijetha Supermarkets, Hyderabad; K Radhakrishnan, Co-founder, starquik.com, Tata Fiora Online; Kirit Maganlal, Founder & CEO, Magsons Group; Kunaal Kumar, MD, Modern Bazaar; Manish Sabnis, Chief Business Officer, Reliance Retail; Mohit Kampani, Deputy MD & CEO, More Retail; Rahul Raj Prasad & Karan Raj Prasad, Co-founders & Directors, 9to10 – The ultimate Grocery Store chain; Rajesh Francis, MD, MagSon Retail & Distribution; Sandeep Agarwal, MD, Ratnadeep Retail; Sanjay Modi, Co-founder, Dhiraj Sons SuperMarkets; Shrenik Ghodawat, MD, Star LocalMart; Sunil Sanklecha, Founder & MD, Nuts ‘n’ Spices; Suresh Mittal, Founder, Rajmandir Hypermarkets and Vipin Bhandari, CEO & MD, SPAR India.

Coca-Cola Golden Spoon Awards presented by Coca-Cola and supported by Inorbit Malls and Infiniti Malls awarded the India’s most prestigious accolades to the food retailers to acknowledge the growing successes of modern food and grocery retailers, and their crucial role in the evolution of effective marketing and distribution of food and grocery brands in the country.

Below are the categories on the basis food retailers were awarded:

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Innovation of the Year: Retail, Display & Presentation: FreshPik

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Innovation of the Year: Operational Areas / Formats: Bigbasket – Innovation in Self-Billing Store and In & Out – Innovation in Customer Acquisition & Service

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Innovation of the Year: Technology Implementation: SPAR: SPAR Ginie

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year: Growth and Expansion: SMART Superstore

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Store Launch of the Year: FreshPik, Jio World Drive, Mumbai

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Brand Retailer Partnership of the Year: Godrej Consumer Products and SMART Superstore

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year: Retail Re-Imagined: Magson; In & Out and Le Marche

IMAGES Most Admired Neighbourhood Grocery Chain of the Year: Reliance Fresh

IMAGES Most Admired Convenience Store of the Year: 24SEVEN



IMAGES Most Admired Big Box Retailer of the Year: Smart Superstore

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year: Fresh Signature

IMAGES Most Admired Speciality Store of the Year: AJFAN Dates and Nuts

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year – South : Ratnadeep Supermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year (Less than 5 stores) – South: Loyal World Market

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year – North: Needs Supermarket



IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year (Less than 5 stores) – North: Dragon Supermarket, Leh

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year – East: Anand Super Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year (Less than 5 stores) – East: Metto Supermarket, Cuttack

IMAGES Most Admired Supermarket Chain of the Year – West: Osia Hypermarket

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year (Less than 5 stores) – West: Dorabjee’s, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year – National: Foodhall

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year – North: Le Marche

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year – South: Amma Naana, Chennai

IMAGES Most Admired Gourmet Food Retailer of the Year – West: Freshpik, Mumbai