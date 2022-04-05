Kimirica all set to expand by opening up a store at Hyderabad Domestic Airport

Kimirica has opened their newest retail store at Hyderabad Domestic Airport which is spread across 500 sq. ft. and offers an unparalleled shopping experience to travellers who want to indulge in the finer experiences of wellness and body care.

Crafted with utmost finesse and easily accessible to all travellers, the Hyderabad retail store offers an unparalleled shopping experience, designed to reflect simplicity, clean structure, minimalism, function over form, and a truly experiential sensorial getaway.

Mohit Jain, Director, and Co-Founder of Kimirica commented on this and said “This is the 10th retail location we have opened, and we have plans to open 50 more all over India in the next year at key locations. Our new store is beautifully designed and accessible to all travellers.”

Kimirica brings an inspired attention to detail to all of its retail locations, including a signature fragrance and a music selection curated personally by Kimi Jain, Co-Founder of Kimirica. “We have received an immense amount of love and support after launching our flagship store at the T2 International airport in Mumbai, and we are certain our customers in Hyderabad will be equally excited.”

Kimirica is one of India’s first few companies revolutionizing vegan, paraben-free, SLS-free, cruelty-free, and fair-trade product concepts in the country. Their new store at Hyderabad Domestic Airport is the perfect place for indulging in vegan, experiential bath, body & skin care essentials.