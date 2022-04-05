Manik Dhodi joins DLF DPSL as Vice President & Head Leasing

Manik Dhodi has joined DLF DPSL as Vice President and Head Leasing. He joined DLF from adidas Group India, where he was working as Director- Real Estate.

He is an award-winning and result oriented professional, with more than 20 years of experience in Retail Real Estate, Retail Management, Business Operations, Mall Management, Business Development, and Marketing & Brand Management. He is skilled in conceptualizing growth initiatives, creating new product concepts and pioneering entry into new and challenging territories.

Apt at creating business development procedures, expansion & business strategies, Manik’s skills include deep-dive analyses of market intelligence, present as well as future. He is also a competing international athlete, coach, as well as a professional model.