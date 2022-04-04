Kamal Watch Company aims to reach the milestone of 50 outlets in 2022

Kamal Watch Company (KWC) is a multi-brand chain of formal, branded and luxury watches in and around Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur and Bhubaneshwar offering watches of more than 15000 models / designs of different brands.

Founded by Gangaram Totla and Chandmal Totla (father-son duo) in 1969, the brand has not looked back since the launch. The first few brands retailed were Faver Leuba, Titoni, Hendry Sandoz, Camy, Bifora, Seiko, and Citizen. KWC started retailing HMT in 1977, Allwyn in 1982 and Titan in 1988. The showroom expansion at Abids to 800 sq. ft helped in addition of new brands like, Raymond, Weil (The k rst Swiss Brand), CK, Esprit as Fashion Wea. In 2002, RADO and Tissot were introduced. Since 1998, KWC has been the numero uno watch dealer in Andhra Pradesh.

In an exclusive interaction with Indiaretailing.com, Chandmal Totla, Chairman, Kamal Watch Company, talks about the brand value and growth.

Tell us about the learnings and changes which you had to implement due to the pandemic?

We have learned that increasing the store’s profitability starts with the customers, which we already have. Repeat customers not only spend at store more often, but they also help us in getting new customers, making them a powerful customer acquisition tool. Therefore, to restore and increase customers, we have started with ‘Customer Loyalty Programme’ from April 2021. The initial phase of the pandemic affected the business, especially for the stores present in malls. With the opening of the malls, and eventually entertainment business, footfalls have returned to normalcy.

Have you introduced any new categories this year?

People have been more health conscious ever since the pandemic broke. Introduction of smart watches was the key highlight for us in this period. We have been also focusing on digital sales and promotions because of the high growth of online purchasing.

Tell us about your expansion plans?

In this financial year, we have opened one Casio EBO and one Kamal Watch MBO.

Currently, we are present in eight cities across three states, with a brief strategy to expand in new cities. We have signed two more new projects.

Tell us about your vision and expectation from 2022?

We now have 44 locations including exclusive boutiques of Rolex, Omega, Longines, Rado, Tissot and Casio. We aim to complete the milestone of 50 outlets by the end of 2022. After hitting a reset button in 2020, the retail market in Hyderabad has bounced back strongly in 2021 and we expect the same in 2022.

Your views on Andhra/Telangana as a retail market? How much has it grown in the last 3 years?

In the last three years, we’ve seen growth in both states, particularly in Telangana, with an overall retail market growth of 12-15 %. We’ve also expanded in Odisha (Bhubaneswar city) where the retail sector is growing. Hyderabad has a truly cosmopolitan vibe and a fantastic urban infrastructure situation. This unique combination attracts industries, brands and eventually a modern working population that utilizes the employment circuit to increase their spending power and thus, fuels the Hyderabad retail sector in turn. It is a self-fulfilling cycle that is well in motion in Hyderabad.

The IT corridor, with its premium office spaces and luxurious residential locations, translates to a thriving retail environment that will continue to grow in the coming years. The city’s real estate market is booming and hence rents have skyrocketed which is a concern for the retailers.